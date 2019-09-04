CANTON — Three-time USA Sled Hockey Paralympian gold medal winner Adam Paige will be at a wheelchair lacrosse clinic this weekend at the Canton Pavilion.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday and is looking for disable veterans and disabled kids who want to try a team sport.
Paige was a gold medalist in Vancouver in 2010, Sochi in 2014 and South Korea in 2018 and will being his medals to show to the participants.
There will be prizes, raffles and food at the event and registration is free.
Interested participants can contact the Mountain Warriors sled hockey coach Mark McKenna at 315-854-0383.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.