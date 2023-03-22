COPENHAGEN — The Copenhagen boys basketball team, coached by Logan Spaulding, had an overall 11-9 record and placed second in the Frontier League with an 8-7 record.
According to the coach, highlights included season sweeps of Alexandria Bay, Lyme and LaFargeville, splitting with Belleville Henderson, a win over C school Immaculate Heart Central and nonLeague wins over Edwards-Knox and Morristown.
Named Frontier League All Stars were juniors Landon Sullivan, Caden Miller and Samuel Carroll.
“This year’s team was a great group of kids to coach,” said coach Spaulding. “They always gave 110% every night and most of our wins were because of this. The sheer determination to not quit was something special with this team. I look forward to what next year brings and what we can do with the majority of players coming back.”
