OGDENSBURG – City Council passed a resolution Monday naming a new attorney for the city.
“Scott B. Goldie of the Canton law firm Conboy McKay Bachman & Kendall LLP will be the primary person acting as our City Attorney and his hourly rate will be $190,” City Manager Sarah Purdy said in an email to the Times. “The rate for paralegal work is $110 per hour. So the amount charged will depend on the type of work.”
Work has been piling up for Mr. Goldie, Ms. Purdy said at the meeting referring to the length of time the city has been without an attorney.
“I know Scott. He is very intelligent and hard working,” Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly said. “I think he will do a great job for our city. I’m glad to see he got the job.”
“I think we’ve got a backlog and we need to get rolling so this is great to get this done,” Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy said.
The resolution passed unanimously with councilors Michael B. Powers and John Rishe absent.
