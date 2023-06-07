Gordon J. Fisher

Gordon J. Fisher, 79, of Malone, N.Y., passed away on June 6, 2023 at the U.V.M. Medical Center in Burlington, VT. Born on August 19, 1943 in Burke, N.Y., he was the son of the late Wildren J. and Eileen N. Lucey Fisher. He was a lifelong farmer, taking over his family farm in 1985. He also worked at Agway for eleven years. On August 22, 1964, he was wed to the former Marguerite M. Lamoureux at Notre Dame Church in Malone with Father J. Lee Snow officiating. She survives. He was also a past member of the Malone Moose Lodge, the Franklin County Farm Bureau and was a communicant of Notre Dame Church in Malone. He loved to snowmobile, camp and play cards. He is also survived by his daughters; Lisa (Brent) Prue, Betsy (Tim) Boyea and Terri (Kile) Matthews all of Malone and four grandchildren; Kara (Mike) Leonard, Brandon Prue, Mackenzie (Christopher) LaFlesh and Deistiny (Brandon) Powers, great grandchildren; Raelynn & Brooklyn LaFlesh and Piper & Waylon Leonard. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by a sister; Carol Ann Fisher, and three sisters who passed at birth. Calling hours will take place from 9:30-11:30 am on Monday, June 12 at Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Notre Dame Church in Malone at noon. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service in Malone is serving the family of Mr. Fisher, and friends may leave online condolences on the funeral home Facebook at Ross Family of Funeral Homes or the website www.brusofuneralservice.com.

