Gordon J. Fisher, 79, of Malone, N.Y., passed away on June 6, 2023 at the U.V.M. Medical Center in Burlington, VT. Born on August 19, 1943 in Burke, N.Y., he was the son of the late Wildren J. and Eileen N. Lucey Fisher. He was a lifelong farmer, taking over his family farm in 1985. He also worked at Agway for eleven years. On August 22, 1964, he was wed to the former Marguerite M. Lamoureux at Notre Dame Church in Malone with Father J. Lee Snow officiating. She survives. He was also a past member of the Malone Moose Lodge, the Franklin County Farm Bureau and was a communicant of Notre Dame Church in Malone. He loved to snowmobile, camp and play cards. He is also survived by his daughters; Lisa (Brent) Prue, Betsy (Tim) Boyea and Terri (Kile) Matthews all of Malone and four grandchildren; Kara (Mike) Leonard, Brandon Prue, Mackenzie (Christopher) LaFlesh and Deistiny (Brandon) Powers, great grandchildren; Raelynn & Brooklyn LaFlesh and Piper & Waylon Leonard. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by a sister; Carol Ann Fisher, and three sisters who passed at birth. Calling hours will take place from 9:30-11:30 am on Monday, June 12 at Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Notre Dame Church in Malone at noon. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service in Malone is serving the family of Mr. Fisher, and friends may leave online condolences on the funeral home Facebook at Ross Family of Funeral Homes or the website www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Air Quality Data
Special Sections & Promotions
Latest News
- Pulmonologist: Those with lung disease need to protect selves from wildfire smoke, healthy people fine
- Police: Inmate strangled at Gouverneur prison — cellmate under investigation
- Rabid bat found in Watertown home — exposed unvaccinated cat euthanized
- Norwood Village Green concert moved indoors
- No short-term relief in sight for smoke drifting to NNY from Quebec
- Walczyk hopeful bills for Peyton Morse benefits, housing restructure in Carthage will pass before session ends
- Maple City Trail’s pedestrian bridge closed until Thursday
- Ogdensburg likely to act on city manager’s future Wednesday
Most Popular
-
DEC issues air quality alert due to smoke from Canadian wildfires
-
Ogdensburg city manager resigning; council majority calls for earlier termination
-
No short-term relief in sight for smoke drifting to NNY from Quebec
-
Dairy Festival draws hundreds; race winner makes generous gesture
-
After national music award, the beat goes on for Charles Heck at Indian River
Classifieds
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Sat., June 3rd Real Estate & Contents New
- RED/BLUE Heeler puppies. Born 4/20, ready 6/15. Will be vet
- SPRING JD'S JUNK
- AKC REGISTERED STANDARD POODLES
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- EVERGREEN PARK Brand New 14x80 Mobile Home 2bdr, 2 bath
- WATERTOWN EVERGREEN COMMUNITY
- Electric bike,GC,appx.3 years old,pd. 600.00 asking 300.00,located 6 miles outside
- Young Adult Pomeranians & Poodles and 1 Teacup Poodle puppy.
- LEVELING OF: Camps, trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.