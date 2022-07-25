Graduates blessed

Baccalaureate was held at St. Mary’s Church in Copenhagen the morning prior to the Copenhagen Central School graduation June 26. Graduates present, pictured with church officials were, from left, Margeux Tranguard, a foreign exchange student from France; and Cooper Lawler from Immaculate Heart Central in Watertown, Rev. Todd E. Thibault, Sister Mary Ellen Brett, Chase Aubin, Charli Carroll and McKenzie McLane.