MASSENA — The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. is warning individuals and vehicles to stay off the ice between Eisenhower and Snell locks.
“All persons, including ice fishermen, snowmobile, and All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) operators, are to refrain from using the canal in the area between the Eisenhower and Snell Locks due to the possibility of an unstable ice cover,” the corporation said in a press release.
