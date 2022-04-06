The largest gun show held in New York State will have over 800 to 1000 exhibits and displays will be provided by our collectors and dealers from all over the United States. This event will be on Saturday April 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NYS Fairgrounds, Empire Expo Center, Center of Progress Building in Syracuse.
Featured will be displays and sale tables of U. S. Military arms, Colt Revolvers, high grade double barreled shotguns, Remington’s, muskets, Smith & Wesson, Kentucky rifles, gun parts and accessories, Native American items, Frontier and Western paraphernalia, Sharps, swords, Springfield’s, Winchesters, vintage firearms, bowie knives, bayonets, hand crafted knives, powder horns, targets, optics, ammunition, hunting and fishing items, books, western art, civilian and military weapons from all nations, custom made and factory made knives, and military relics and equipment from before the Revolutionary War to the present. Bring your whole family and friends; there is so much to see you’ll be amazed.
While most items are for sale on a cash basis, Gun Shows cling to the old fashioned trade and barter way of doing business. Haggling for the very best deal possible is both expected and accepted. We encourage the public to bring old and unwanted guns and military items which will be gladly purchased by our collectors who will pay top prices.
The Onondaga County Sheriffs pistol license unit will be in attendance both days. Admission is $8 per day, Senior citizens, $6 per day, children under 12, with parent is free.
Members of the press, radio and TV who desire this event will be issued complimentary admission upon showing proper credentials. For more information contact. Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 between 1 and 6 p.m.
All firearms sales or transactions require, by law, a NICS background check and must be conducted through available dealers only, inside the hall. No private sales or trades or barters of firearms are permitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.