POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam Interim Director of Athletics Mark Misiak has announced Greg Haney as the Bears women’s hockey team’s new head coach.
Haney replaces Jay Green, who restarted the program in 2007 and led the Bears for 13 seasons.
“I’m thrilled that Greg has decided to accept our offer to become the next head coach of our women’s ice hockey program,” said Misiak. “Everyone I spoke with about Greg commented on his professionalism, work-ethic and dedication to his craft. I’m positive he will be a great addition to our staff and a great role-model for our student-athletes.”
Haney comes from the women’s Division I program at Lindenwood University, where he served as an assistant for the last two seasons. While with the Lions he assisted in all recruiting, ran all aspects of team video, scouted opponents, led team skill and situational development sessions, coordinated team travel, assisted in the running of the program’s social media accounts and assisted in academic advising.
Haney is no stranger to Potsdam and the Northeast Women’s Hockey League, spending the three seasons prior to Lindenwood as the assistant coach at Oswego State. He helped guide the Lakers to three straight postseason appearances and to the NEWHL Championship game in 2018. Haney was Oswego’s lead recruiting coordinator, bringing in the 2017 and 2020 conference rookie of the year.
Haney also spent the 2014-15 season as an assistant on the men’s staff at Wisconsin’s-Stevens Point, where he helped guide the Pointers to the national championship game, and two seasons with the men’s program at Western New England from 2012-14. Haney played three seasons at SUNY Cortland (2007-10) before an injury cut his career short.
Haney holds a bachelor’s in communications studies from Cortland and is currently working on a master’s in education from Wisconsin-Steven’s Point.
