SACKETS HARBOR — Hay Memorial Library Director Katie Riordan has taken a fresh look at programming during New York state’s PAUSE restrictions and developed a host of online and virtual options available to north country families through Facetime, Instagram and the library’s website.
From the programs Storytime Live! to Reading Out Loud (chapter books) and pop-up crafting for teens, Hay Memorial Library offers something for each age group. For adults at home, Hay offers a monthly virtual book discussion and an online cookbook club.
All the library’s online programs are open-ended, scheduled with no expectation as to when the library can host face-to-face gatherings. New additions to online offerings and how to access them can be found on its website at haymemoriallibrary.org our its Facebook page at Hay Memorial Library.
From the library’s virtual schedule:
n Reading Out Loud (Chapter book reading program) — 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
A program geared to kids in grades 3-6, Reading Out Loud provides 20 minutes of reading time for school-aged children as well as tie-in activities to enhance kids’ understanding of the book. It’s viewed through Hay’s Reading Out Loud Facebook event or on Instagram LIVE. “Because of Winn Dixie” was the March read; the current reading is “The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street.”
n Storytime LIVE! — 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
Join “Miss Katie” on Facebook LIVE for stories, songs, and rhymes at Hay’s regular toddler/preschool story time. Each week, the library posts a tie-in craft that goes along with the theme of one of the books.
n Pop-up crafting for teens — 7 p.m. Thursdays
A weekly craft tutorial for teens, using found items at home. Past crafts have included DIY tote bags, butterfly paper garlands, and macramé plant holders. Teens must register with a parent’s permission. Permission slips can be found on the library website.
n Virtual book discussion, monthly — next session 6 p.m. April 29.
The library has moved its book club online and will be discussing classic novels together. The first online selection is “Emma” by Jane Austen.
n Virtual Cookbook Book Club .
A discussion of the group’s favorite online cooking writers and their recipes.
