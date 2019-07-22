Header Header

CALCIUM — State police charged Gregory S. Makuch, 52, Calcium, with aggravated driving while intoxicated at 11:40 a.m. Sunday at Route 342 and Crysler Drive.
His blood alcohol content was not reported. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication and a BAC of 0.18 percent or higher constitutes aggravated DWI.
Mr. Makuch was held.
Further details were not provided by state police.
