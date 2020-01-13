Header Jan 13, 2020 Jan 13, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Johnson Newspapers 7.1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Workplace considers possible move to former call center Local colleges: Clarkson’ Brosseau tapped for humanitarian award PHOTOS: Winter weed-whacking on Wellesley Island New lease keeps state police in Canton Hi-lite sold to Tampa firm Wellesley Island-bound TSA to host recruitment event for Ogdensburg, Massena airport positions Quake in Quebec felt in Northern New York More Opinion Polls » Your Opinion Did you have to deal with icy weather this weekend? You voted: Yes It wasn't too bad I was spared Vote View Results Back Mortgage Calculator sponsored by: Most Popular Northern spy: Madrid native David Rupert, subject of book, explains his role as a mole Richard G. Spinelli Lisbon man released under new bail statute, prepares for upcoming trial A day in the life of Ice Palace workers Quake in Quebec felt in Northern New York Classifieds CAVALIER KING CHARLES SPANIELS. 111 - AAA ABES SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for POMERANIAN PUP- AKC. 2004 DODGE RAM 1500 - 5.7 HEMI 4WD CASH FOR CARS! VIAGRA & CIALIS! 60 pills for $99. 100 pills for HOME SECURITY Looking for self storage units? We have them! Self Storage DISH TV $59.99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.