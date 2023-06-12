Hendrickson Hatch closes out 17th tournament
MALONE — Anglers descended on the Salmon River over the weekend, to try their luck at this year’s fly fishing tournament, with fly fishing taking place from Chasm Falls to Westville.
The Hendrickson Hatch was held on Saturday and Sunday and is run by the Malone Revitalization Foundation, according to Mary Scharf, the foundation’s president.
“It went off like clockwork, the American Legion was fabulous, they always are, the food was great,” Scharf said. “I think it went really well.”
Winners of this year’s tournament were Jan Wojcik, first place; Robert Stout, placing second; and Chad Mulverhill, finishing in third place, according to Scharf.
Scharf said Wojcik caught five fish, totaling 91 inches. Wojcik also caught the tournament winner for longest fish, a trout measuring 22 inches.
Scharf said it was great to see Wojcik win, adding he has competed in a large number of Hendrickson Hatch tournaments.
“He was just thrilled,” Scharf said.
Stout was the runner-up, catching fish totaling 81 inches, the longest of which was 16 inches and Mulverhill finished third, also with a catch totaling 81 inches, the longest of which was 15 inches.
According to Scharf, the tournament received positive feedback from this year’s anglers.
“They said the river was in good shape, it is kind of low of course because of the low rainfall,” Scharf said.
The community-sponsored event got its start in 2005 as an effort to draw attention to the Salmon River, with the tournament returning to Malone in 2021, after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adirondack Frontier provided matching grant funds to enable the Malone Revitalization Foundation to stock trophy trout in the Salmon River this year, according to Scharf.
Scharf credited Bob Hudak, a local fishermen, with working to ensure the state Department of Environmental Conservation continues to stock the village portion of the Salmon River with trout.
Marquis sponsors of this year’s event were The American Legion, IBC, Runnings, Adirondack Frontier, Freihofer’s Bakery, The Malone Golf Club and Martin Clement, according to Scharf.
Door prizes at this year’s tournament were provided by The Hungry Trout, Wood on Waters, Dick’s Country Store, Barrett’s Guide Service, Township 7 Brewery, Malone Chamber of Commerce, Blue Line Sports, Performance Shooting and Stewart’s Shops, according to Scharf.
The tournament’s food sponsors were Jreck Subs, McDonald’s, Dunkin’, The Pines Tap and Table,
and Donovan’s, while the event’s lodging sponsors were Holiday Inn Express, The Red Roof Inn, Pine Ridge Campgrounds, and Babbling Brook RV Park, according to Scharf.
Scharf said she appreciates Joel LaBelle for cooking for everyone on Saturday night and the Jug also donated to the tournament.
According to John Miletich, from an interview about the tournament’s return in 2021, the Hendrickson Hatch event in Malone dates back to 2005, and got its start as one of the events organized by Beverly Quenville around the Salmon River that year.
Miletich described the Salmon River as a great ecosystem for trout and one that offers multiple points of access and a less crowded fishing than some North Country trout fisheries, such as the Ausable River.
According to Miletich, the tournament’s name comes from an insect, explaining the Hendrickson Hatch is the first major mayfly hatch of the season.
