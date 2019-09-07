CARTHAGE — Herbicide treatment this summer at Pleasant Lake has had “very positive” results, according to John Ashcraft, president of the Pleasant Lake Water Sustainability Organization.
“It was successful,” he said. “It cut the milfoil way back. Now, people can enjoy boating, fishing and swimming on the lake.”
Last year, residents of Pleasant Lake formed the organization in hopes of improving water quality.
The organization’s members have claimed the conditions at the lake, including the presence of milfoil weeds and invasive species, have gotten worse every year, which affects swimming, boating and fishing on the lake.
According to its mission statement, the Pleasant Lake Water Sustainability Organization was formed to “sustain and enhance the health and beauty of the lake, with a focus on water quality, while addressing the weed and invasive species issues.”
To that end, after receiving Department of Environmental Conservation approval, the group contracted with Miller’s Spraying to treat the lake with a herbicide.
Although the organization had approached the Carthage-West Carthage Utility Management Board for Water Filtration about support for the treatments, the group took care of the costs themselves, according to Mr. Ashcraft. The lake is a backup source for water for the village of West Carthage.
The organization president said another application may be done in the spring but the group will make a determination at that time.
