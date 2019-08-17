Herrings building to be sold

Last year, the town of Wilna declared the former village of Herrings Municipal Building, 35983 Route 3, as surplus and put it up for sale along with the surrounding parcel. On Aug. 12, the board accepted a purchase offer of $40,000 from John Charbonneau of Carthage.
The purchase is subject to permissive referendum, meaning if within 30 days there are formal objections to the sale, the board’s decision can be overturned.
