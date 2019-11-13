Immaculate Heart Central has hired Janelle Ferris to coach its girls basketball team for the 2019-20 season, five days ahead of the start of basketball practice on Monday.
Ferris coached varsity girls basketball at General Brown for four seasons before being dismissed last November by the district superintendent for unannounced reasons, drawing protests from players, parents and teachers. The Lions went 56-26 during Ferris’ tenure, including an 18-3 mark in 2015-16.
Meanwhile, Lindsay Hanson, the former junior varsity girls basketball coach for General Brown, has been appointed varsity girls coach for the Lions.
