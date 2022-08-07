High school basketball
JOHNSTOWN — Lowville’s Brody Brown scored 10 points in the Central Region’s 98-49 pool play win over Nassau County on Saturday at the Basketball Coaches Association of New York tournament.
Brown, the only Frontier League player in the event, netted eight points in Central’s 78-51 victory over the Capital Region to go 4-0 in pool play. However, eventual champion Hudson Valley would upend Central, 85-71, in a Sunday semifinal.
In the girls event, North Country, made up of players from Sections 7 and 10, fell to Suffolk and Central on Saturday.
Katie Cunningham of Heuvelton scored all 10 her points in the second half in North Country’s 65-53 loss to Suffolk. Ava Howie of Hammond recorded 13 points in a 78-42 defeat to eventual champion Central.
