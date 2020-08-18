CANTON - This past Monday was supposed to mark the beginning of the 2020 fall season for high school sports.
Instead, it became just another reminder of how the coronavirus pandemic continues to dictate the future direction of scholastic athletics.
“September 21st is the tentative date that New York State has set for the start of practices. All the state playoffs have already been canceled so we would be able to extend the season within our section past what we normally do,” said Executive Director of Section 10 Athletics Carl Normandin, who also sits on the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s COVID-19 Task Force which was organized in mid-May.
“The task force has come up with guidelines and protocols for the reopening of athletics this fall. Now, we’re waiting to get final word from the state on the starting date. That could change depending on how things go once they start reopening schools for classes,” he added.
As the region with the lowest infection rate in the state, the North Country has been in the fourth and final phase of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s gradual reopening plan since mid-July. The state began it’s shutdown of school’s in mid-March, forcing the cancellation of all remaining 2020 NYSPHSAA-sanctioned winter sports tournaments and championships.
With the coronavirus threat continuing to grow throughout the United States and beyond as spring approached, the decision was made to cancel all high school sports. Subsequently, the vast majority of summer recreational youth sports leagues and group activities were also shelved for 2020. According to Normandin, one of the top issues that the state’s task force is still considering is a more gradual transition back into organized sports for student-athletes, who have been unable to get together with friends and teammates since the start of the shutdown just over five months ago.
“A lot of our athletes have been pretty much dormant since March and one of the concerns we have is that, under the current schedule, they would have a week of practice then go right into games. That really wouldn’t be prudent and something that’s being discussed is possibly having a couple of weeks of informal, more off-season type practice sessions with coaches on hand,” he noted. “There are still a few details to work out before we would see that happen.”
“Before anything can happen though, school’s have to reopen first,” he added.
Whether in-person or remotely, area students are scheduled to begin the 2020-21 school year the week following Labor Day, which falls on September 7. The state has issued strict health and safety guidelines that focus on consistently maintaining safe social distancing and personal health standards.
“All high school sports in the state are going to be put into three categories - low risk, meduim risk and high risk,” said Normandin. “Protocols are in place to limit physical contact with equipment and between players as much as possible and the list of guidelines for each sport will depend on the risk level.”
Fall sports in Section 10 required to meet the new health and safety standards include boys and girls cross country, football, boys and girls soccer, girls swimming and girls volleyball.
Normandin also noted that student-athletes wouldn’t be the only ones affected by potential future mandates surrounding high school sports.
“At this point, the state isn’t allowing more than 50 people to gather in any one place so I think it’s pretty unlikely that fans are going to be allowed,” he said. “We are working on a way to stream all games live on the internet.”
“There’s no question that things are going to be different for athletics. We’re all hoping for a return to normalcy but for now, we just have to bite the bullett and follow the protocols if we hope to get back to normal,” he concluded.
