DEXTER – General Brown’s home football game Friday night against Sherburne-Earleville was called off after the visiting team forfeited, said General Brown coach Doug Black.
The Lions (2-0) were scheduled to play at 7 p.m. in Dexter in their home opener. Sherburne-Earleville is 0-3 this season and has been outscored 102-34.
It was the second area Section 3 game slated for Friday called off this week. The Indian River-Carthage football game was called due to the death earlier this week of 14-year-old Carthage junior varsity player Tyler Christman, who collapsed while playing a game Saturday in Camillus. Indian River was scheduled to host the game and Indian River athletic director Bob Alexander said it’s uncertain whether the game between the traditional rivals will be made up.
General Brown’s next game is scheduled for Oct. 2 against Little Falls in Dexter.
Indian River is slated to play at Whitesboro and Carthage scheduled to host Fulton on Oct. 1.
