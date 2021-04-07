CARTHAGE — Carter Kempney found the end zone four times to spark Carthage to a 41-27 victory over General Brown in a high school football game on Wednesday.
against General Brown in Dexter to give Carthage its first win of the season.
Kempney scored on runs of 37 yards, 51 yards and 53 yards for the Comets (1-1). Josh Demko recorded two touchdowns to begin the game, giving the Comets a 14-0 lead.
Eli Rawleigh, Kaleb Natali, Nicholas Rogers and Ashton Heath all scored touchdowns for General Brown (1-2). Rawleigh’s score went for 61 yards.
