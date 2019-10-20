Matchups are set for the quarterfinals round of the Section 3 football tournament set to begin this Friday.
The quarterfinals round is played at the team with the higher seed while the semifinals and finals are played at a neutral location.
Class B: South Jefferson (5-2, 5-2) will travel to play New Hartford (6-1, 6-1) on Friday at 6 p.m.
Class C: Lowville (7-0, 4-0) will play Skaneateles (5-2, 3-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. However, this game will be played at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill. General Brown (4-3, 4-1) will travel to play at Canastota (6-1, 5-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Class D: Sandy Creek (1-6, 1-6) will play at Dolgeville (5-2, 5-2) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. while Thousand Islands (2-5, 2-5) will play at Beaver River (5-2, 5-2), also on Saturday, at 2 p.m.
Class A and eight-man have one more week of the regular season left to play.
