The Hammond girls basketball team posed this week in front of a new sign that announces the varsity program’s state championship teams in 2007, 2008 and this past season to approaching motorists.
The signs are positioned at the village limits and were created by Signtech of Plessis after the Red Devils won the state Class D title in March in Troy.
