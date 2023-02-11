BEAVER FALLS — Kaelyn Boliver racked up 26 assists, 16 kills, 10 service points and four aces as the second-seeded Beaver River volleyball team beat No. 7 Lowville, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19, 25-21, in a Section 3 Class C quarterfinal on Friday night.
Rori Mattis collected 18 assists and 10 service points while Jasmine Martin and Adalynn Olmstead each produced 10 kills for the Beavers (15-0).
Mackenzie Ples supplied 27 assists and 19 digs while Peyton Cole accumulated 22 digs and 12 kills for the Red Raiders (13-4).
SYRACUSE CBA 3,
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2
Second-seeded Christian Brothers Academy (11-6) held on through five sets to defeat seventh-seeded South Jefferson in a Class B quarterfinal match in Syracuse.
Lauren Edgar totaled 18 digs and 17 points while Sophia Picchianti tallied 22 digs and six kills for South Jefferson, which finished the season 7-6.
WHITESBORO 3, WATERTOWN 0
Morgan Brady supplied 14 digs, but the third-seeded Warriors swept the No. 6 Cyclones, 25-14, 25-13, 25-11, in a Class A quarterfinal at Marcy.
Augusta Boomhower totaled eight digs and five assists while Kate Ciscell logged four kills, four blocks and four digs for Watertown (9-10).
Whitesboro (15-2) will play the winner of No. 7 Central Valley Academy and No. 2 Indian River in a semifinal slated for Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
POTSDAM 68, OFA 48
Ian VanWagner struck for 28 points as the Sandstoners defeated the Blue Devils in an NAC Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Dylan LaMora added nine points on three 3-pointers for Potsdam (9-11, 4-8).
Ryan Mitchell led OFA (5-13, 3-8) with 14 points.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 51,
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 38
Harlee Besio scored 14 points for the Colts (9-11, 7-7) in an East Division victory over the Panthers in Colton.
Sage Sauve scored 15 points for Brushton-Moira (7-11, 5-9).
BOYS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 9, CANTON 2
Canton scored the first two goals of the game before Salmon River responded with the next nine to gain the semifinal victory in the Salmon River Tournament in Fort Covington.
Evan Collette finished with two goals and two assists, and Connor Dishaw supplied two goals and an assist as the Shamrocks (17-1) started the comeback with Collette’s goal with 3:08 left in the first period. Salmon River scored four times each in the second and third periods.
Chase Lewis also scored twice for the Shamrocks. Kade Cook, Luke Miller and Ryan Bouchey added a goal each. Caiden Cartier assisted on two goals.
Jacob Rosales and Drew Blevins scored for Canton (3-14).
MASSENA 11, POTSDAM 4
Jacob Smutz, Trysen Sunday and Chris Marasco each scored two goals as Massena rolled to a Division I victory over Potsdam in Massena.
Parker Oneil, Bayley Rochefort and Cory Monacelli provided a goal and an assist each for the Red Raiders (10-6-1, 6-3).
Cooper Grant scored twice for Potsdam (10-9, 6-4) and added an assist. John Duffy supplied a goal and an assist.
OFA 10, TUPPER LAKE 2
Six different players scored in the first period for Ogdensburg Free Academy enroute to a Division II victory over Tupper Lake in Ogdensburg.
Tyler Soule and Nicholi Ramsdell each delivered two goals and assist for the Blue Devils in the victory. Tegan Frederick added a pair of goals and Landin McDonald scored once and assisted on two others. Brooks Garvey and Austin Thornhill also scored for OFA (14-4, 11-2).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 3,
PLATTSBURGH 0
Dylan Lauzon supplied a goal and an assist as Norwood-Norfolk blanked Plattsburgh in a nonleague game in Plattsburgh.
Braeden Bethel and Matt Reed also scored for Norwood-Norfolk (8-7-2).
