WATERTOWN — Seth Charlton scored a game-high 21 points to pace Watertown High School past Indian River 76-45 in a Frontier League “A” Division boys basketball game Friday.
Patrick Duah contributed 16 points for Watertown (2-3 overall, 1-1 division), and Jack Adams chipped in with 10 points.
The Cyclones built a 15-8 lead through the first quarter and led 34-19 by halftime.
Reginald Miller scored 12 points to lead Indian River (0-4, 0-3).
COPENHAGEN 49, LYME 25
Samuel Carroll posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Golden Knights beat the Lakers in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Caden Miller contributed 11 points for Copenhagen (2-1).
Denilson DaSilva led Lyme (1-3) with eight points.
SANDY CREEK 65, SOUTH LEWIS 55
Mason Ennist scored 24 points to pace the Comets to a “C” Division victory over the Falcons in Turin.
Cameron Hathway contributed 15 points and seized seven rebounds for Sandy Creek (2-3) and Colton Killiam finished with 14 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 63, WATERTOWN 32
Bella Davis netted 17 points as the Warriors downed the Cyclones in a Frontier League “A” Division game in Philadelphia.
Ravan Marsell supplied 15 points and Keera LaLonde added 12 points for Indian River (3-0).
Ariana Verdi paced Watertown (1-4, 1-3) with 13 points.
■ In other Frontier League games, Immaculate Heart Central beat Lowville, 54-37.
EAST SYRACUSE-MINOA 49, CARTHAGE 33
Hannah Makuch scored 17 points, but the Spartans (3-0) claimed a nonleague win over the Comets at Carthage.
Gracie Thesier added six points for Carthage (0-5).
VOLLEYBALL
LOWVILLE 3, GENERAL BROWN 1
Jade Lee collected 13 digs and five aces as the Red Raiders got a 25-21, 25-9, 25-11 Frontier League “B” Division sweep over the Lions in Dexter. Peyton Cole registered 12 digs and nine kills, and Taylor Stalker added 24 service points for Lowville (2-1).
Isabelle Wetzel racked up 15 digs and Keira Guerriero (0-4)added six kills.
WATERTOWN 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
Adele Lanphear posted 11 service points and 11 digs as the Cyclones beat the Vikings, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19, 15-22, in an interdivision match at Clayton.
Augusta Boomhower handed out 22 assists and 10 digs while Morgan Bracey collected 17 digs and 13 service points for Watertown (2-1).
Thousand Islands dropped to 0-3.
SANDY CREEK 3, CARTHAGE 1
Maiya Hathway racked up 22 assists, 12 kills, 10 digs and four aces as Sandy Creek got a 25-13, 21-25, 25-9, 25-22 win over Carthage (2-4, 1-4) in an interdivision mat in Sandy Creek.
Lizzie Glazier totaled 11 kills, nine aces and four blocks while Marissa Brennan tallied 15 service points, 11 kills and six aces for Sandy Creek (1-2).
