COPENHAGEN — Reagan Dalrymple scored two goals and assisted two others to pace Copenhagen’s girls soccer team to a 5-1 triumph over LaFargeville on Thursday in Frontier League “D” Division play.
Aubree Smykla contributed a goal and assist for the Golden Knights (1-1) and goalkeeper Charli Carroll made four saves.
Goalie Lyndsey Matthews was credited with 16 saves for the Red Knights.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Raegan Riordan totaled two goals and two assists to propel the Panthers past the Patriots in a FL “D” Division game in Sackets Harbor.
Kennady Billman scored two goals for Belleville Henderson (1-0) against Sackets Harbor (0-1).
LYME 8, ALEXANDRIA 1
Callie LaFontaine tallied two goals and two assists as the Indians defeated the Purple Ghosts in a FL “D” Division game in Alexandria Bay.
Six other players scored a goal each for Lyme (2-0) against Alexandria (0-1).
INDIAN RIVER 2, CARTHAGE 1
Rhyleigh Colvard tallied a goal and an assist as the Warriors edged the Comets in a FL “A” Division game in Philadelphia.
Goalie Elizabeth Hellings made five saves to post the win for Indian River (1-2, 1-1) against Carthage (1-2-1, 0-2-0).
HOLLAND PATENT 1, LOWVILLE 0
Alaina Carro scored the game’s only goal to lead Holland Patent past Lowville in a nonleague game.
Holland Patent goalie Morgan Kirkland made five saves while Lowville goalie Olivia Brandel made two saves.
MASSENA 1, CANTON 0
Jeanelle Burks scored off a pass from Liz Rogers in the 39th minute to send the Red Raiders past Canton (1-1) in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game at Massena.
Bella Cromie made five saves for the Red Raiders (2-0, 1-0).
CHATEAUGAY 4, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1
Olivia Cook scored two goals and assisted on another as the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) beat Parishville-Hopkinton in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Avery McDonald and Ali Johnston also scored for Chateaugay.
Alivia Sochia scored for the Panthers (0-2).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Kaitlyn Houston supplied two goals to send the Colts (4-0, 3-0) past St. Lawrence Central in an East Division game at South Colton.
Skyler Thomann also scored for the Colts. Carlee Provost scored for the Larries (0-1).
ST. REGIS FALLS 2, TUPPER LAKE 0
Caydence Rondeau stopped 10 shots as the Saints beat Tupper Lake (0-2, 0-1) in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Cameryn Doe scored in the first half and Sydney Clark scored in the second half for the Saints (1-2, 1-1).
In other games, Malone defeated Potsdam 3-1 in a Central Division game and Madrid-Waddington beat Brushton-Moira 2-0 in an East Division game.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 100, CARTHAGE 77
Mallory Peters (50-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke) and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays as the Cyclones (2-0) bested the Comets (0-2) in a FL “A” Division meet in Watertown.
LOWVILLE 55, THOUSAND ISLANDS 38
Meredith Lovenduski won the 200 and 500 freestyle events to spark the Red Raiders (1-0) past the Vikings in a “B” Division meet in Lowville.
Franchesca Cartaya won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly events for Thousand Islands (1-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 93, INDIAN RIVER 82
Emma Purvis won two individual events (50 freestyle, 500 freestyle) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay as the Spartans (2-1) bested the Warriors (0-1) in an “A” Division meet in Philadelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.