HEUVELTON — Kaiden Mussen’s 15 points led the way as Lisbon won the Al Gutterson Memorial Tournament with a 64-40 victory over Salmon River on Saturday in Heuvelton.
Jackson LaRock supplied 11 points for Lisbon (8-1 overall).
Kyran Skidders provided 15 points for Salmon River (4-6).
HEUVELTON 67, HAMMOND 58
Braeden Free scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures as Heuvelton claimed the consolation game of the Gutterson Memorial Tournament in Heuvelton.
Nate Mashaw added 15 points, Jed Crayford 14 and Josh Wrobel 11 for the Bulldogs (6-5).
Nate Jewett scored a game-high 24 points for Hammond (0-8). Lukas McQueer supplied 19 points.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 63, ST. LAWRENCE 55
Logan Bassett provided 20 points as the Panthers defeated the Larries in a nonleague matchup at Brushton.
Eli Russell chipped in 17 points for Brushton-Moira (6-4).
Ansen Weegar was the game’s high-scorer with 21 points for St. Lawrence Central (5-3).
MORIAH 67, MALONE 49
Bryce Sprague notched 20 points as the Vikings topped the Huskies in a nonleague game at North Country Community College in Saranac Lake.
Maddox Blaise recorded 12 points for Moriah (9-1).
Keith Shafer and Aiden Decillis each scored 11 points to lead Malone (5-3).
CORTLAND 70, WATERTOWN 48
Noah Armstrong scored 22 points as Cortland used a 16-7 second quarter to pull away in a nonleague game in Watertown.
Jaden Fitch added 16 points and Max Gambitta 13 for Cortland (5-2).
Marlon Hinds-Ventour finished with 15 points and Ryan Peters 14 points for Watertown (4-4).
SANDY CREEK 77, ALEXANDRIA 20
Taylib Kimball finished with a team-high 33 points for Sandy Creek in the Comets’ ‘D’ Division victory in Alexandria on Friday.
Adam Hilton contributed 14 points and Dillon McCarty had 13 for the Comets (2-5, 2-4).
CAZENOVIA 50, SOUTH JEFFERSON 48
South Jefferson was two points away from taking down state-ranked Cazenovia, but the Lakers were able to hold off the Spartans to win the nonleague Section 3 game in Cazenovia on Friday.
Tyler Stevenson led the Spartans (1-4) with 14 points and Jackson Worden followed with 10 points to go along with 12 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 80, WATERTOWN 14
Lily Dupee’s 16 points powered the Lions to a crossover victory over the Cyclones (0-6, 0-3) in Dexter.
Ashlee Ward collected 15 points and Karsyn Fields added 12 points for General Brown (3-3, 3-1).
IHC 32, MADRID-WADDINGTON 25
Melinda Rivera scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Immaculate Heart claimed a nonleague victory over Madrid-Waddington in Watertown.
Rivera added five blocks for the Cavaliers (3-2). Sam Malbouf added nine points, 11 rebounds and three steals.
Alexis Sullivan scored 11 points for Madrid-Waddington (6-2).
ST. LAWRENCE 68, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 27
Abigail Lemieux netted 16 points as the Larries downed the Panthers in a nonleague game at Brushton.
Maggi Yandoh contributed 15 points for St. Lawrence Central (3-6).
Anna Martin paced Brushton-Moira (0-8) with nine points.
VOLLEYBALL
CARTHAGE 3, INDIAN RIVER 0
Mikenzie Martens totaled 11 kills and 11 blocks as the Comets picked up a 25-17, 25-23, 25-23, Frontier League “A” Division sweep of the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Laura Albright collected 19 service points and five digs while Liya Mace dished out 25 assists and nine service points for Carthage (7-0, 6-0).
Hailey Bushaw posted nine assists and six digs, Cassidy Deuink netted nine digs and Alexis Cruz supplied eight kills for Indian River (2-4).
SANDY CREEK 3, CAMDEN 0
Sarah Balcom recorded 10 kills and two blocks as the Comets earned a 25-11, 25-21, 25-21 nonleague sweep of the Blue Devils at Sandy Creek.
Maddy Lamica tallied five digs, five kills and five aces while Hailey Miller posted six aces and four kills for Sandy Creek (5-3).
BOYS HOCKEY
MASSENA 5, ISLANDERS 1
Nicholas Linstad scored a goal in each period as Massena captured the Northern Athletic Conference crossover game in Alexandria Bay.
Nicholas Morrell and Zack Monacelli each added a goal for the Red Raiders (5-2, 3-0). Morrell, Ryan Letham and Michael Kuhn contributed two assists each.
Hunter Garnsey scored for the Islanders (3-6, 1-3) in the third period.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MASSENA 3, PLATTSBURGH 2
Audrey Hurlbut’s second goal of the game proved the eventual game-winning goal in a nonleague victory in Massena.
Hurlbut scored at 11:10 of the second period before connecting again 12 seconds into the third.
Brooke Terry also scored for Massena (7-6). Mackenzie Garrow made 22 saves.
Reylyn Giroux and Amanda Vaughn scored for Plattsburgh.
WRESTLING
COMETS’ AZAH NAMED MOW AGAIN
Carthage senior Fombo Azah earned another most outstanding wrestler honor after winning the 182-pound division at the Ross Kordell Rotary Tournament at Oneonta.
Thomas Albright also won the 170 division for the Comets, which placed fourth as a team.
Collin Null was second at 285 and Justyn Begley took third at 120.
INDIAN RIVER TAKES NEWARK TOURNEY
Alex Booth (120 pounds), Logan Patterson (126) and Jake Whitmore (182) each won their respective weight classes as the Warriors won the team crown at the Jack Fisher Tournament in Newark.
Patterson was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler after scoring a 20-4 technical fall over Kyle Spaulding of Section 5’s Penfield. Ethen Garrison was third in the same weight class.
Ken Melton (138), Gabe Lynch (152), Aiden Poe (160), Davin Dewain (220) and Hayden Matce (285) all placed second in their divisions while Kane Lynch (106), Parker Ashley (113) each finished third.
GB’S O’NEIL WINS AT SARATOGA
General Brown’s David O’Neil placed first in the 138-pound division at the Saratoga Invitational at Saratoga Springs.
O’Neil scored a 4-0 decision over Jacob Slovak of Columbia in the final. Jared Hoard was second at 113.
General Brown was eighth in the team standings.
WHS’ CLOUGH FIRST AT RAVENA
The Cyclones’ Jack Clough won the 106-pound weight class at the Jamie Mormile Invitational in Ravena.
Clough pinned D`Vante Ortiz of Section 2’s Tamarac in two minutes, 27 seconds to get the win.
Adam Ortega (152) and Cain Roberts (170) each placed third in their divisions for Watertown, which was ninth in the teams standings.
RAIDERS’ ROES FIRST AT CVA
Lowville’s Micah Roes rolled to a 15-0 technical fall of Central Valley Academy’s Kace Cook to win the 126-pound division at the Leo J. Sammon Tournament in Ilion.
Landen Moshier took home second place at 120 for the Red Raiders. Carl Hoppel (152) was third in his weight class for Lowville, which seventh in the team event.
Beaver River’s Andre Lyndaker was second at 99 pounds.
BOYS SWIMMING
LOWVILLE 55, GOUVERNEUR 28
Aidan Wolf was a four-time winner as the Red Raiders topped the Wildcats in a Frontier League “B” Division meet at Lowville.
Wolf took first in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for Lowville (6-4, 4-1).
Anthony DeJesus won the 200 freestyle for Gouvernuer (0-5).
