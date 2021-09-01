OGDENSBURG — Lucas Gravlin scored in the 41st minute to lead the Lisbon boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy in an opening-round game of the OFA Tournament on Wednesday. It was the season-opener for each team.
Coop Davison scored the first goal of the game for Lisbon in the 19th minute. Dylan Irvine scored in the 30th minute for the Blue Devils.
MORRISTOWN 5, GOUVERNEUR 2
Tristin Simmons played a role in all five goals for the Green Rockets, scoring four and assisting on a goal from Cooper Bennett in a nonconference win over Gouverneur in Morristown.
Mason Witherell scored both goals for the Wildcats.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 2, POTSDAM 1
Avery Zenger scored two goals to lead Parishville-Hopkinton past Potsdam in a Jeffers Tournament semifinal at Potsdam High School. It was the opener for both teams.
Alexander Baxter scored on a corner kick for the Sandstoners.
INDIAN RIVER 5, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
Jalen Robertson scored three goals and assisted on another to pace the Warriors to a nonleague victory over the Vikings in Philadelphia in the season opener for both teams.
Connor Jones chipped in with a goal and an assist for Indian River, and goalie Joey Rapp finished with eight saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
WATERTOWN 3, MEXICO 1
Tatum Overton and Delaney Callahan each scored second-half goals as the Cyclones topped the host Tigers in the first round of the Mexico Tournament in Mexico.
Alex Macutek opened the scoring and Alana Mastin stopped six shots for Watertown (1-0), which plays Marcellus in the championship game at 4 p.m. Friday.
Grace O’Gorman scored and Briana Urquhart collected 12 saves for Mexico (0-1).
LISBON 3, OFA 0
Emily Jordan scored two goals and was named the Most Valuable Player as Lisbon defeated the Blue Devils (1-1) in the championship game of the OFA Tournament.
Rachel LaRock also scored for Lisbon (2-0) and Grace Smith made 16 saves for the shutout.
HEUVELTON 1, MORRISTOWN 0
Dakota Mouthorp scored for the Bulldogs (1-1) in a win over Morristown (0-2) in the consolation game of the OFA Tournament.
Leanne Dietschweiler mad three saves for the shutout.
n In another game, Malone fell 6-0 to Northeastern Clinton in the consolation game of the Beekmantown Tournament.
