Six weeks ago, Nick Morrell was getting ready to help Massena Central boys hockey compete in the next stage of the New York State Public High School Association playoffs while at neighboring St. Lawrence Central, Maggi Yandoh was doing likewise for the girls basketball team.
But the coronavirus pandemic cut their banner winter seasons short and now, with spring sports in jeopardy of being shut down entirely, they find themselves among the host of senior student-athletes left wondering whether or not they may have already played the final game of their high school careers.
“We were having a big season and it’s odd to be in the playoffs and go out on a win,” said Morrell, who served as team captain this winter and helped lead the Red Raiders to a berth in the state Division I semifinals slated for March 14 in Buffalo. “Playing for a state championship is something we all look forward to doing. It’s why we do all the hard work.”
Morrell and his teammates were on the ice at the Massena Arena practicing for their upcoming trip to Buffalo when Athletic Director Gavin Regan entered the rink and informed coach Mike Trimboli that all the state championship tournaments and events were indefinitely postponed. Ten days later, they were officially canceled.
“Coach went over and talked with Mr. Regan then he came back and broke the news to us. There was a lot of shock. They’re weren’t a lot of words,” Morrell recalled. “After a while we talked about keeping our heads up and about how the younger guys coming back next year were going to be the veterans and they were the leaders now.”
“We all really believed that we had a shot in Buffalo. We just needed to put together two more wins and we would be state champions,” he added. “The worst part is, we’re never going to know.”
Yandoh and her SLC teammates found out they would not be able to follow up on their first-ever state tournament win at a team meeting in the school lobby quickly organized by coach Chad Gauthier.
“We were expecting bad news. Once they said no fans would be allowed, we all figured things were going to be canceled,” noted Yandoh, a co-captain on this year’s squad which claimed the Class C title for the third time in eight years and was scheduled to play an inaugural state quarterfinal round game at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy on March 14.
“All of us worked so hard and we wondered what all that hard work was for,” she added. “Especially for us seniors, it stinks more because it’s our last year and we don’t get another chance to see what we could have done,” she added. “It was good that we were all together when we got the news though. We started to reminisce about the season and what we accomplished. That helped.”
Morrell finished as the top scorer in Section 10 Division I hockey with 35 points on 16 goals and 19 assists and had his sights set on once again playing a leadership role on the varsity lacrosse team this spring after serving as a captain last season. With schools across the state now scheduled to be closed until May 15 and NYSPHSAA expected to formally cancel all of its spring championships by Monday at the latest, his senior campaign has been put on hold.
“It’s tough not being able to practice even,” said Morrell, who hasn’t spent time with friends and teammates for more than a month now due to the strict social distancing guidelines being used to help keep down the spread of the deadly coronavirus. “I have my own workout that I do at home. I watch lacrosse highlights and when my dad is home from work, I throw the ball around with him in the yard. That’s about all I can really do at this point.”
“What’s going on right now, that’s going to be part of our history,” he noted.
Yandoh wound up with 1,136 career points and while she was disappointed about not being allowed to add to that total in the program’s breakthrough elite eight appearance in the state playoffs, facing the possibility of not playing another high school softball game for coach Tim Brown would be a bigger letdown.
“I’ve been on the softball team since ninth grade and not having spring sports would be even tougher,” said Yandoh, who was a leading contributor to three straight Section 10 Class C softball championship teams, including last year’s squad which advanced to the state final four for the first time since the 1980’s, and was named one of three co-captains for this spring’s senior-laden contingent. “Coach Brown has been a very important person in my life and I was really looking forward to having one last go at winning a championship with him. The thought of not getting to play softball for him as a senior is actually a bit depressing.”
“Right now, we’re all just trying to stay positive. Even if all we get to do is play one game, it would mean so much to me to just put the jersey on one last time,” she added.
Regardless of how the high school spring sports season unfolds, both senior standouts plan to attend college next fall after finishing up their disrupted high school studies. Morrell, the son of Jim and Dori Morrell of Louisville, expects to attend SUNY Potsdam to get a degree in education and compete for the lacrosse program. Yandoh, the daughter of Stephen and Beth Yandoh of Winthrop, is headed to Alfred University to study athletic training and continue her basketball career.
“I used to be up by seven but now I sleep in,” said Morrell. “My teachers put assignments out on the internet and I try to get my schoolwork out of the way as fast as possible. I like being in school and seeing all my friends. I can’t really see anyone and I’ve got to stay at home so I end up playing a lot of video games.”
“School is definitely weird right now,” added Yandoh. “We get assignments from teachers online and we have to turn them in by a due date. We do online meetings for some classes. Since I’m not in school, I spend maybe four hours a day on schoolwork at the most.”
