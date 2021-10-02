DEKALB JUNCTION — The Hermon-DeKalb Boys Soccer team has endured two quarantines and entered Friday’s NAC West game with Harrisville adjusting to the loss of two major scorers for different reasons.
But the Green Demons, after surviving a series of defensive break-downs, played their best soccer in the overtime where Harrisville keeper Nolan Sullivan (17 saves) made two game-saving saves. After watching the script of the game flip the Pirates went from frustrated at the finishing end to opportunistic when Trent Briggs chipped a cross to Tanner Sullivan who buried a shot in the low corner for a 2-1 victory.
The win gave Harrisville a 3-1-1 record in second place in the West behind undefeated and number rive state-ranked Lisbon which gained a 2-0 victory over Edwards-Knox.
“We are a very young team and we are going to make mistakes but to be 3-1-1 is really good,” said Harrisville Coach Rick Bearor.
“They (Hermon-DeKalb) was very dangerous with their corner kicks and direct kicks and number 12 (Jacob Spencer) has a really long throw-in. And number 3 (Jacob Coller) was really fast and we had trouble getting around him.”
Liam Hunter broke a scoreless deadlock at 25:22 of the second half unassisted after beating H-D keeper Andrew Matthews to a ball in the top of the penalty area. Matthews finished with 12 saves on the day with a series of leaping breakups and delivered a series of long punts.
Art Carr pulled H-D even with 10:17 remaining in the game netting the rebound of a long volley on goal by Adam Lynch.
“This was the first game that we had everyone out of quartantine but then we lose to of our best scorers who really could have made a difference out there. But we had our chances, we just didn’t convert in the overtime,” said H-D Coach Christian Jenne after his team (0-4-1 NAC West) made a strong bid for their first win of the season.
“We had some freshman out there today and they did OK.”
Lisbon 2 - E-K 0: Chase Jordan continued his prolific play-making for Lisbon (7-0-0) assisting on both goals against the Cougars. He set up Isaac LaRock with a corner kick in the first half and assisted on a Ty Jacobs goal in the second half.
Tanner Fond handled one shot for a shutout and Andrew Franklin made 12 saves for E-K.
“They played pretty good defense but we had 27 shots and missed some great chances but we moved the ball the way were are supposed to,” said Lisbon Coach Diky Marcellus.
