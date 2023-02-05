One-point wins by Erza Williams and Jack Joyce proved to be decisive as Canton downed OFA 30-21 in NAC Wrestling action on Wednesday.
It was OFA’s final NAC season match and the Devils completed the regular season at the Mount Mansfield Tournament in Vermont over the weekend. The Section 10 Division II Championship and State Qualifier will be held on Thursday at Canton beginning at 5 p.m.
Williams outscored Brayden Wall 10-9 at 126 pounds and Joyce edged Marko Skamperele at 160 pounds. The Bears also received a 12-9 decision by Conner Clifford over Joe Green at 132 pounds.
OFA’s Ashtyn Amo and Canton’s Charlie Rossner accounted for the only pins of the match. Amo stopping Nicholas Locy at 138 pounds and Rossner gained a fall over Peyton Worden.
Archie Green gained a 6-1 win over Michael Cogdil at 285 pounds.
Forfeits went to: Konner Hamilton (189), Noah Curry (110) and Graham Rozler (152) of Canton and Kierce Whitney (118) and Collin Brenno (145) of OFA.
Canton 30 - OFA 21
172: Charlie Rossner (CAHS) over Peyton Worden (OFAH) (Fall 2:34) 189: Konner Hamilton (CAHS) over (OFAH) (For.) 215: Michael Cogdill (CAHS) over (OFAH) (For.) 285: Archie Green (OFAH) over Michael Cogdill (CAHS) (Dec 6-1) 102: Double Forfeit 110: Noah Curry (CAHS) over (OFAH) (For.) 118: Kierce Whitney (OFAH) over (CAHS) (For.) 126: Ezra Williams (CAHS) over Brayden Wall (OFAH) (Dec 10-9) 132: Conner Clifford (CAHS) over Joesph Green (OFAH) (Dec 12-9) 138: Ashtyn Amo (OFAH) over Nicholas Locy (CAHS) (Fall 3:20) 145: Collin Brenno (OFAH) over (CAHS) (For.) 152: Graham Rozler (CAHS) over (OFAH) (For.) 160: Jack Joyce (CAHS) over Marko Skamperle (OFAH) (Dec 2-1)
