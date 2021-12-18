Heuvelton and Lisbon scored high-scoring wins and Hermon-DeKalb gained its first win of the season in a defensive-oriented contest in Friday’s NAC West Boys Basketball action.
The Bulldogs put their full cast on display with in a 77-43 nonleague victory over Gouverneur, Lisbon turned in its best offensive outing of the season handing Morristown its first division loss in a 76-30 decision and Hermon-DeKalb downed Edwards-Knox 48-31.
Heuvelton, Lisbon and Morristown all stand at 3-1 in the league race behind unbeaten Harrisville.
Heuvelton 77 - Gouverneur 43: The Bulldogs ran out to a 48-17 advantage over the second and third quarter and made 23 of 31 free throws on the night. Nate Mashaw went 12-14 from the line scoring 22 points, Chris Ashlaw scored 15, Jake Venette buried three 3s in an 11-point performance and Tristan Lovely tallied 11 points.
“We gelled together on defense. Tristan Lovely being back allowed everyone to slot back into a role they are comfortable with,” said Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister.
Jed Crayford tallied seven points followed by: Brandon Pray (2), Cole Rickett (5), Hunter Venette (2) and Gavin Phillips (2).
Raine Rumble and Cayden Storie each scored 11 points for Gouverneur and Jared Donaldson netted five. Other scoring came from: Ethan Fitzgerald (1), Mark Tomford (4), Hayden Stowell (3), Cole Davis (4) and Kobe Stoerts (4).
Lisbon (76) - Morristown 30: Coop Davison scored nine of his 14 points in the second quarter and Noah Martin netted 12 of his game-high 21 in the third as the Golden Knights built a 41-12 margin in the middle stanzas.
A well balanced winning offense saw Cooper Rutherford score 12 points, Storm Walker deliver 12 points and Connor Flack bury three 3s scoring nine points. Miles Gendebien and Isaac LaRock each added four points.
Aaron Woodcock netted 12 points for Morristown followed by Jack Evans with 10, Ethan Graveline with six and Nick Webb with two.
H-D 48 - E-K 31: Six players scored six points or more for the Demons who bookended the win with an 18-7 advantage in the first quarter and a 12-2 fourth quarter close out. Jacob Coller and Art Carr scored for 13 and 12 points in the H-D backcourt and Jacob Spencer, Andrew Matthews and Adam Lynch followed with 8, 7 and 6 points. Dave White chipped in two.
Cale Harper led E-K with 11 points and Dyland Wood and Ethan Stalker each netted 11. Andrew Franklin (3), Walker Typhair (2) and Mason White (1) rounded out the Cougar scoring.
Other NAC action of the night saw Canton down Malone 54-42, Salmon River best Massena 71-31 and St. Lawrence Central drop Parishville-Hopkinton 61-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.