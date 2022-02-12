MADRID — Madrid-Waddington closed out a very successful NAC Basketball season at home on Friday night downing Brushton-Moira 71-24 to finish at 16-3 and 12-2 in the NAC East.
The Jackets will be the number one seed in the upcoming Section 10 Tournament.
Drew Harmer led the Yellowjackets with 24 points including 11 in the first quarter where M-W gained a 21-5 lead. Logan Cordova continued his high volume 3-point shooting knocking down four 3s scoring 12 points and Kaden Kingston and Troy Peck each buried two 3’s in eight-point efforts. Jack Bailey hit two 3s scoring six points and other scoring was: Dan Davis (3), Luke LePage (4), Jacob Morgan (2), Tanner Smith (2) and Joe White (2).
Wyatt Preve led the Panthers (0-16, 0-12) with 10 points and Ethan Parent netted seven.
