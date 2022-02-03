MADRID — Turning back a gritty fast start and comeback efforts by Tupper Lake, Madrid-Waddington gained a much-needed and well earned 48-43 win over Tupper Lake on Wednesday to stay one game back of Chateaugay in the NAC East Division race.
The state ranked Yellow Jackets (no 22, Class C) downed Brushton-Moira 72-33 on Tuesday.
In one NAC West played on Wednesday Heuvelton maintained it share of the NAC West lead with just one loss by downing Norwood-Norfolk 75-12.
M-W 48 - Tupper Lake 43: Sparked by the trio of Eli Kutzer with 14 points and Tom Peterson and Mike Corneau with 12 points apiece the Lumberjacks jumped out to a 15-8 first quarter lead and then gained a 17-13 edge looking in the fourth quarter and gained the lead before the Jackets closed well.
M-W took control with an 17-7 third quarter run led by six points from Jacob Morgan (10 points, 12 assists) combined with Troy Peck (10 points, 12 rebounds) to produce double-doubles. Drew Harmer went 5-6 at the foul line scoring 12 points and Kaden Kingston (4 steals) and Donnie Cordova (5 assists, 3 steals) contributed nine and seven points.
“We had a slow start shooting and rebounding. We were 5 for 31 in the first half but shot it much better in the second half. Also we rebounded much better in the second half,” said M-W Coach Aaron Jones.
“I though after the first quarter we played well except for the middle f the fourth when they went on a run as we made poor decisions and the ball over in transition and they took a one-point lead. However I was happy the way the guys responded and we took the lead back and finished out the game better. But we still have to work on the little things that can win or lose ball games.”
Coach Bennett does a nice job getting his guys prepared and I knew they wouldn’t quit. They can cause some havoc come playoff time in the Ds,” he added.
M-W 72 - B-M 33: The Jackets took control with a 25-point first quarter and produced a winning offense with five players scoring nine points over more. Drew Harmer and Troy Peck scored 13 points, Donnie Cordova and Jacob Morgan combined for 12 and 10 and Jack Bailey struck for nine.
Other scoring came from: Kaden Kingston (6), Dan Davis (4), Luke LaPage (1) and Joe White (4).
Preve and Gagnon scored nine and eight points for B-M.
