Most basketball seasons have their ups and downs and sometimes the change in elevations can be dramatic.
Madrid-Waddington and Massena were similar studies in contrast on Saturday morning in a nonleague girls basketball game staged at M-W’s “Hive”.
The Raiders (7-4 Central, 8-7) entered the game coming off a 47-22 NAC Central loss to Canton while the Yellow Jackets (12-5) looked to follow up from Friday night’s 69-31 win over St. Lawrence Central which lifted them to 8-1 and into tie the NAC East Division lead with Chateaugay.
The fortunes of both teams changed after M-W, which is ranked 21st in the current NYS Class C poll, took a 22-21 halftime lead.
In the second half the Raiders controlled the boards, sealed off the lane from dribble penetration on defense and noted precise inside conversions with their offensive sets pulling away to a 46-34 victory.
In one NAC West Vs NAC Central game Lisbon 53-39.
“Against Canton we just couldn’t score until late in the game. Today we played very well we executed our offense to get inside shots and rebounded well,” said Massena Coach Justin Shoppe.
“Our sophomore (Madison LaDuke) guard is an outstanding defender and she did a great job today.”
LaDuke scored seven of her game-high 14 points in the fourth quarter where the Raiders closed on a 13-7 margin. Chyler Richards tallied 11 points with a pair of 3-pointers and teamed with Rianne Baxter (2 points) to lead the Raider rebounding. Other scoring in a well distributed offense came from: Meghan Firnstein and Skyler Raine Buckshot with six points and Makenzie Cameron and Sophia Greco with five points
“We played a great game last night against St. Lawrence Central and we just couldn’t miss. Today we just couldn’t make anything. We just didn’t play our game,” said M-W Coach Charlie French.
“It was tough to play in the morning but it was good to play them and we set up a scrimmage in the break before the playoffs. They are a good team.”
Hailey Marcellus and Grace Plumley led M-W with 10 and nine points and Natalia Peason dropped in seven. Lilian Todd and Lane Ruddy added four and two points.
Lisbon 53 - Potsdam 39: Allison Bell, Rachel LaRock and Leah Warren combined for 18, 12 and 10 points for the Golden Knights who opened a 32-16 lead at halftime. Other scoring for the Knights in the nonleague win came from Ava Bouchey, Eliza McLear (4) and Grace Smith (2).
Emma Brosell and Tai Burks-Carista tallied 10 and eight points for Potsdam and Trinidy Brothers and Lola Buckley added seven and six.
