COPENHAGEN — So far more than 500 people have watched Copenhagen’s boys basketball game against Lowville on Tuesday. No, there weren’t 500 people packed into the Golden Knights’ small gym, those viewers were glued to YouTube and Copenhagen’s live stream of the game.
On the other end of the broadcast, Tanner Souva, with the help of his brother Cole, operate the production from the corner of the stage that overlooks the court. One mans the camera, a Sony HXR-MC2500, while the other sits by the computer placed on a classroom desk and updates the score.
Tanner, a freshman at Jefferson Community College and a 2020 graduate of Copenhagen, has been producing broadcasts at the school for the last three years — his younger brother, Cole, a junior at Copenhagen, has been helping him out.
“The original goal of me streaming was to give coaches feedback,” Tanner Souva said. “So originally, I had it centered on the entire field, so they could see the entire field and what was happening around it. And then we started sharing it out to people who wanted to watch it, but couldn’t make it to the game.”
“It’s been really big this year with COVID and stuff,” Cole Souva said. “You saw the arena, there’s like no one in it anymore, so we’ve been live-streaming it through here.”
While some local schools, like Copenhagen, have toyed with live-streaming their sporting events in recent years, the pandemic and temporary ban of spectators has led to every Lewis County school putting together a stream of their athletic contests.
Souva, who’s studying computer information technology at JCC, has been into computers for much of his life and has worked to evolve the Golden Knights’ broadcast over the last three years.
What began as streaming directly from the camera has turned into a legitimate production, often with multiple cameras.
Using equipment provided by the school, Souva uses a program called OBS Studio, a streaming software typically used by gamers, to put the broadcast together.
Where it gets more creative is the scoreboard in the corner of the screen. Often times high school broadcasts have one camera fixed on the in-gym scoreboard and have the image minimized in the corner of screen.
Desiring a more elegant look, Souva built his own graphic that he and his brother, Cole, update throughout the game.
“How I keep the scores is a much different program,” Tanner Souva said. “I wrote a custom program that communicates with a website and it uses hot keys that are on my phone. So, I can control the score from my phone. So, when I’m on the camera or my brother’s on the camera, I can control the score remotely.”
So how did Souva, a recent high school graduate, create such a production?
“Experimentation. I just experimented with different solutions and found something that works with this,” Tanner Souva said. “I spent probably a lot more time than I should have to try and get this going.”
Cole began helping his brother with the live stream production last year.
“It’s currently just like a hobby for me right now,” Cole Souva said. “I’m in my junior year, so I’m still planning out most of my future plans. But so far, I want to do something with aerospace engineering.”
Right now, Tanner doesn’t have a specific vision for how to expand the broadcast even more. He just hopes to continue to fix any bugs and smooth out the current version of the broadcast as much as possible.
“If anyone has any feedback,” Tanner Souva said, “I try my best to include it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.