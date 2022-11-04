The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Committee held a special meeting on Tuesday to vote on the classification cut-off numbers for the newly approved sixth class. The Committee unanimously approved the following cut-off numbers, effective for the 2023-24 school year:
Boys Soccer
AAA: 1090-up, number of schools: 76
AA: 719-1089, 122
A: 412-718, 123
B: 261-411, 123
C: 144-260, 123
D: 143 and under, 100
Girls Soccer
AAA: 1082-up, 75
AA: 703-1081, 124
A: 406-702, 123
B: 251-405, 123
C: 141-250, 122
D: 140 and under, 100
Boys Basketball
AAA: 1105-up, 76
AA: 692-1105, 141
A: 391-691, 141
B: 222-390, 141
C: 119-221, 137
D: 118 and under,100
Girls Basketball
AAA: 1113-up, 75
AA: 699-1112, 134
A: 397-698, 131
B: 237-396, 134
C: 129-236, 136
D: 128 and under, 103
Baseball
AAA: 1087-up, 75
AA: 704-1086, 126
A: 398-703, 128
B: 245-397, 126
C: 144-244, 125
D: 143 and under, 101
Softball
AAA: 1082-up 75
AA: 692-1081, 128
A: 403-691, 128
B: 240-402, 128
C: 152-239, 125
D: 151 and under, 103
Girls Volleyball
AAA: 1141-up, 60
AA: 747-1140, 111
A: 470-746, 111
B: 290-469, 111
C: 182-289, 111
D: 181 and under, 80
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.