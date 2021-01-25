While local county Public Health departments work with districts to determine the safest way to approach an upcoming high-risk winter sports season, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association released an updated version of its Return To Interscholastic Athletics document.
Of the parts updated are specific guidelines for high-risk sports such as basketball, ice hockey, volleyball, wrestling, competitive cheer and football. Football is a part of the Fall II season, set to begin March 1; the document did not include guidelines for any spring sports.
The NYSPHSAA along with its member Sections and school districts were thrust into preparing for a larger winter sports season when on Friday the New York State Department of Health allowed for high-risk winter sports to begin Monday as long as they get authorized by their county public health departments.
The main protocols for high-risk winter sports center around social distancing and limiting unnecessary contact between opposing teams and within teams.
It suggests that during practice, coaches try their best to keep athletes in their respective “cohorts” or “pods” to limit the spread of COVID-19 if in fact a player is infected.
The document also lays out guidelines for screening athletes and coaches prior to practices or games and contact tracing in an event a positive case arises.
None of the guidelines pose major rule changes that would drastically change the look of the game such as no jump balls in basketball, a rule that has been adopted in other states.
Prior to the start of the game, the guidelines suggest that the pregame conference be limited to the referee and each of the head coaches for boys contests. The pregame conference for girls contests will consist of a referee and one athlete per team. A distance of six feet must be maintained during the pregame conference.
The guidelines also suggest that a six-foot distance is maintained on the bench, limiting the amount of personnel on the bench in order to accomplish social distancing.
If spectator seating is only on one side of the court, it is suggested that the team’s benches be opposite of the spectator seating. However, if spectator seating is on both sides of the court, space should be created between the bench and the spectator seating behind it.
State guidelines allow for no more than two spectators per athlete; however, local health departments may ban spectators all together for indoor sports.
The guidelines for volleyball ask that four game balls be made available for throughout the match. It also asks that substitutes stand directly in front of the team bench and that teams stay on the same bench area throughout the match.
The NYSPHSAA Executive Committee decided to waive NCAA rules to allow for those considerations.
Like all other sports, handshakes/fist bumps are prohibited.
It suggested that teams communicate with rinks on their COVID-19 precautions ahead of time to allow for a smooth and safe experience.
Like basketball and volleyball, social distancing on the benches as best as possible is required.
The guidelines suggest that athletes should use hand sanitizer after touching their mouth guards.
The guidelines also state that plastic face shields must be integrated into the helmet and not be tinted in order to be permitted. Even if an athlete is wearing a face shield, he or she must wear a facemask unless they feel it constricts their breathing.
The requirement to wear a facemask has been largely left up to the school districts. In the NYSPHSAA’s Return To Interscholastic Athletics document, it states that “if a shorter distance (than six feet) is required, individuals must wear acceptable face coverings, unless players are unable to tolerate a face covering for the physical activity.”
When four Frontier League schools decided to play low- and moderate-risk sports in the fall, the participating school districts required that all athletes and coaches must wear a facemask at all times.
To limit the amount of people in a gymnasium, the NYSPHSAA’s Return To Interscholastic Athletics guidelines suggests that schools prioritize scheduling dual meets over tournaments.
Sanitation is a major key with wrestling, it is asked that the mats are disinfected prior to competition and that a wash station or hand sanitizer be placed next to the mats for the wrestlers to use.
While the rules of the sport itself are unchanged, there are a few alterations that affect the aesthetic. Weigh-ins are to be conducted separately for each team and not shoulder to shoulder as stated in the NFHS rule; honor weigh-ins will also not be permitted for the 2020-2021 season.
The guidelines for competitive cheerleading suggest that props are disinfected following each routine and that only one student should use a prop during specific routine.
There should be no formal awards ceremony.
March 1 could mark the beginning of a football season that has been delayed for seven months.
While NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas was under the impression that the authorization of winter high-risk sports by local health officials would carry over to the Fall II season, it has still yet to be confirmed.
Neither the Jefferson nor Lewis county public health departments have provided concrete outlines for an upcoming high-risk winter sports season. Lewis County manager Ryan Piche said that the county and the school “are heading in the right direction,” but he can’t discuss specifics quite yet.
In an email to the Times, Beaver River Superintendent, Todd Green, said, “We are working together as school districts along with Lewis County Public Health to determine the best protocols for winter high-risk sports.”
No Frontier League school has yet to officially opt-in or opt-out of high-risk sports.
Section 3 Executive Director John Rathbun said Friday that he would be reaching out to all 11 public health departments in Section 3 on Monday to discuss the authorization of high-risk sports. The NYSPHSAA’s complete Return To Interscholastic Athletics document could be found at wdt.me/highrisk
