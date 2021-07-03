Times Staff Report
South Lewis graduate Hannah Ielfield finished fourth in the final high school race of her career, the 2,000-meter girls steeplechase championship Saturday at the Nike Outdoor Nationals at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore.
Ielfield, who was seeded fourth in the race of the nation’s top competitors, recorded a time of 7 minutes, .91 seconds, falling short of her goal of reaching her personal-best time of 6:56.92, which would have placed her third in the race.
Sydney Masciarelli, of Northbridge, Mass., finished first in 6:36.24. Brooke Rauber, who went to Tully High School, took second in 6:43.83. Alli Crytser, of Mechanicsville, Va., was third in 6:59.55.
Ielfield, who is from Glenfield, will begin her college career at Division I University of Mississippi next month.
