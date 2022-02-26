ALBANY — Carter Baer worked a total of just over seven minutes to get his second state title.
The Gouverneur senior won the school’s 10th individual state title with an 18-2 technical fall in two minutes, 31 seconds over Section 6’s Nick Brown of Springville-Griffith to win the Division II title at 160 pounds Saturday at the NYSPHSAA wrestling championships at MVP Arena.
General Brown’s Nick Rogers lost in the first sudden victory period, 3-1, to top-seeded Tristen Hitchcock of Section 2’s Warrensburg/Bolton in the Division II final at 285.
Baer worked a total of seven minutes, 26 seconds across four matches to achieve the state crown. He won at 138 in 2020.
“I honestly thought I could do that (win in dominating fashion).” said Baer, who went 38-0 this season. “I thought I was good enough to do that in my head.”
Baer made short work of Mount Markham’s Aydin DeForest with a pin in 51 seconds in the semifinals. The Gouverneur senior got out to a quick lead before he pinned DeForest and continue his trend of short-and-dominating performances after getting two quick technical falls on Friday.
“He has been dominant, but (win) with three technical falls and a pin, I didn’t envision him to be that dominant to be honest,” said Wildcats coach Joel Baer, who is Carter’s father.
Last year, Baer won the Journeyman New York State title that was held as a surrogate tournament after the NYSPHSAA tournament was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was glad to be back in front of the raucous crowd.
“It’s so much better to win it here because of the atmosphere,” said Carter Baer, who will wrestle for Division I Binghamton. “It just seems like it means more.”
The 285 final was a tight matchup with Rogers and Hitchcock scoring escapes in the second and third periods, respectively. Rogers looked like he secured a title-winning takedown, but it was not given. General Brown coach Mike Hartle request a video review that officials looked at but did not change the call.
“I felt that our wrestler had accomplished a successful takedown that wasn’t given to us, so I asked for a review,” Hartle said.
The match then went into overtime. Hitchcock scored the takedown in the opening sudden-victory period.
The Lions senior was pleased with his weekend at his first state tournament.
“It was a great experience to make it to the state finals after not even qualifying before and (then) getting second place,” Rogers said.
Rogers got off the blocks quickly against Ethan Day of Section 2’s Salem-Cambridge with a couple takedowns to start his semifinal match. He went the distance and withstood Day’s attempts at getting back into the match as Rogers earned a 6-2 victory to reach the final.
“Nick’s had a great season,” Hartle said. “This tournament is about keeping your head on right and making sure you’re moving forward.”
Three area wrestlers were edged in their semifinal matches by one point. In Division I, Alex Booth (132) of Indian River was narrowly beaten by Andrew Marchese, 5-4. Booth recovered to get third place in his bracket.
In Division II, Chase Nevills of Copenhagen was edged out by Xavier Dejesus-Remchuk of Section 5’s Canisteo-Greenwood, 5-4 at the 118 semifinal. Nevills also bounced back to get a third-place showing in his weight class.
Section 5’s Mitch Gaiser of Alexander got a late escape to beat Gouverneur’s Vandavian Way, 3-2 in 152 semifinal. Way finished fourth in his bracket in the consolation round.
Other place finishers were Carthage’s Brogan Fielding (126), who was seventh, while Cain Roberts (215) of Watertown placed eighth.
Place finishers in Division II were Patrick Grimsey of Lowville (8th; 118), Tavian Camper (8th; 132) and Adam Ortega (172) of Copenhagen; General Brown’s David O’Neil (4th; 138); and Trayton Tupper of Gouverneur (7th; 138).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.