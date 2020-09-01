Area wrestling schools are hoping the state’s reclassification of weight classes will spur more competition and more excitement.
The Frontier League hosts some of the smallest schools that offer wrestling in New York State and they’re hoping to get a boost from the trimming of a pair of weight classes. The NYSPHSAA’s Central Committee approved the change by a 28-13 vote on July 30 at its annual meeting. High school wrestling will now have 13 weight classes, down from 15.
Many of the schools in the Frontier League and Northern Athletic Conference feature smaller rosters and forfeits have become as issue. A lack of competitiveness in duel meets prompted the state to make the changes. Beaver River coach Shane Roggie, whose team is in Class D, said it can be frustrating to compete in a duel meet that’s already been decided by forfeits.
“It’s kind of disheartening for some teams to know they’ve already lost before they even wrestle the match,” Roggie said.
The new weight classifications in this two-year pilot program are at 102 pounds, 110, 118, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285 pounds. The previous configuration was 99, 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285. It’s the first time that the state has reconfigured the weight classes since 2012.
“We got 50-70 kids in our high school and it can almost be impossible to fill out a lineup,” Roggie said. “We’ve got three winter sports at Beaver River trying to find kids to fill their lineups.”
Lowville coach Joe Widrick hopes to see more matches and less forfeits with the ruling.
“No one wants to go to a match and just see someone’s hand raised,” said Widrick, whose team has wrestled in Class C and D in recent seasons.
The state committee had been working on eliminating the 99-pound class since last year, but the National Federation of High Schools wanted deeper reforms. A study from the 2018-19 season said that 61 percent of matches around the country in the 99 and 106 divisions ended in forfeits.
Copenhagen, which also competes in Class D, fields the smallest team in the section and arguably one of the five smallest in the state. Golden Knights coach Clay Russell understands the reasoning for the move.
“We’re a better individual tournament team, but this (ruling) will help us at duels,” Russell said.
The reconfiguration of weight classes is meant to create competition among wrestlers for a spot in the starting lineup. Widrick hopes that fewer spots give cause wrestlers more time to mature in the modified and junior varsity programs. The recent national study indicated that many wrestlers in the lighter classes are in grades 7-9.
“It’s going to make for more competition and it may force some kids to start in modified, which I’m a big believer of,” Widrick said.
The state tournament should also see a jump in competition quality with the reduction in weight classes. Some wrestlers who were spread out through different divisions may have to compete for slots in the tournament.
One wrestler that will have to make the move to 102 is Copenhagen’s Chase Nevills, who competed at the state tournament at 99 as an eighth-grader. Russell called Nevills one of the best lightweight wrestlers in the section and he is already preparing for next season when that happens.
“He’s put on a little weight, but he’s ready to make the jump,” Russell said.
