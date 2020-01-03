History of put-downs causes broken trust

Dear Abby,
I have been happily married to my darling husband for 20 years. The problem is his sister.
When we first met, she asked my husband if I was “for real” because I’m very outgoing and affectionate. In the early years, and until about six years ago, she would berate me with abusive criticism. In most instances, her comments were inaccurate. If I tried to overlook her actions and have a good relationship, she would soon find something else to criticize.
I am normally an “it’s history” kind of person when it comes to confrontations and forget them quickly. Thankfully her abuse has finally stopped. But I’m now having trust issues because every time in the past when I let my guard down to mend the relationship, she’d lash out and put me down again. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.
Wary In Texas
One would think that during the time your sister-in-law was sniping at you, your “darling” husband would have stepped in and told his sister to put her knives away. After suffering through 14 years of her emotional battery, it’s no wonder you have trust issues where she’s concerned.
Intelligent person that you are, it’s likely you always will have them, so stop blaming yourself for it. Continue being the outgoing and affectionate person you always have been, and keep your guard up because that’s what healthy people have to do when dealing with someone like her.
Dear Abby,
We are part of a group of four couples who arrange to get together for dinners. One of the couples continually invites another couple at the last minute without checking with the rest of us.
We are hosting a dinner and planned it around the eight of us, only to find out this couple has invited another couple — again! I explained to the woman that I don’t think it’s nice to invite additional people without first checking with the hosts, certainly not at 10 o’clock the night before, but they don’t want to leave the fifth couple out. This is the third time this has happened, and others have spoken to her about it to no avail. Please help!
Uninvited In Delaware
What the woman is doing is beyond inconsiderate. The “way to handle it” would be to discuss it with the other group members and agree to disinvite this couple from your group. Three strikes and they’re out.
