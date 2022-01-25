Homeless Christmas Tree aids those in need

LOWVILLE — For the 10th year, the Lewis County Youth Bureau hosted the “Homeless Christmas Tree” initiative. The tree was on display from Nov. 22 to Dec. 31 at Lake Effect Tech in downtown Lowville.
According to Ramona Carpenter of Lewis County Department of Social Services, the initiative, “collected a great variety of many useful items for our homeless people” along with $220 in monetary donations.
The initiative supports an array of local agencies that recognize there is a hidden epidemic that has to do with homelessness. There are many reasons that individuals and families find themselves “out in the cold,” such as job loss, illness, addictions, lack of safe and affordable housing, economic hardships and due to house fires.
Ms. Carpenter said a variety items were collected this year.
“Lots of hats and mittens with several being hand knitted,” she said. “Kitchen items such as hand towels, dishcloths, pots and pans. For the bathroom we collected bath towels, washcloths and great assortment of many hygiene products. Baby items from diapers, baby wipes to hand knitted baby sweaters and blankets were donated. Socks were donated for children and adults along with many fleece blankets to keep warm during the winter months.”
Last year the Lewis County Youth Bureau Advisory Board reported the initiative collected more than $3,100 in monetary donations were received which would be use throughout the year to replenish items as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.