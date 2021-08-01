Born Monday, you are never one to balk at a problem or challenge, but this certainly doesn’t mean you are not sensibly fearful of things that could pose a danger to you. The fact is that you actually enjoy facing your fears, and that’s what gives you the impetus to move forward when others would hang back, to charge ahead when others would retreat, to embrace what comes when others would do all they can to avoid it.
You are not always as transparent as others think you are, and, indeed, this is often by design. You intentionally keep the truth about the “inner you” — your ideals, beliefs and other intangible aspects of your personality — very much to yourself. Indeed, you may at times be mistaken for one who is the perfect opposite of you!
Also born on this date are: James Baldwin, author; Myrna Loy, actress; Mary-Louise Parker, actress; Victoria Jackson, actress and comedian; Peter O’Toole, actor; Margot Robbie, actress.
To see what is in store for you Tuesday, find your birthday and read the corresponding paragraph. Let your birthday star be your daily guide.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 3
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A confluence of pressures is likely to push you in a new direction today, whether or not you wish it. This can surely be a learning experience.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You may feel as though you’re unable to catch up with a problem that just gets more out of hand. The solution is right in front of you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — An old pattern of behavior is likely to be resumed today, for reasons you cannot quite understand. This time, it’ll be much harder to break.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — You’re trying your best to remain balanced between two strong influences, but today it may be a good idea to surrender yourself to one of them.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — News comes to you today that has you making a plan that seems contrary to your wishes, but if you don’t, a problem will get worse.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — What begins in a surprising fashion today is likely to end the same way — and if you can make it happen, you’ll win much praise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — The questions you ask today won’t be answered quickly, but you must be patient and outlast anyone’s attempt to keep you in the dark.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — A problem you’ve tried so hard to keep to yourself may have to be shared with the one person who can possibly help you solve it. Speak up now!
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — That which you most fear is likely to materialize if you’re not able to shift your thoughts to something else. Go to your happy place!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You may simply be spinning your wheels for a time today, trying to look busy — but soon you won’t have to try, as your duties will multiply.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — What you do first, second and third today makes a difference, and it’s very important that you get things done in the right order all day long.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Focus on the things that make you feel confident and capable today. If you have the right mindset, you’ll be able to solve a tricky problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.