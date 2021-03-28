Born Monday, you are one of the most forward-thinking and imaginative individuals born under your sign, and you have a knack for making the most out of even the most mundane or routine of situations. You also have a way of doing things that makes it seem as though you are working comfortably in your wheelhouse, when the truth may be something quite different — for you’re never one to let others see just how difficult a situation or activity might actually be.
You believe that growing up is not a process of abandoning your childhood, but rather of keeping with you those parts of your childhood that can help you through your adulthood. Such things as imagining, dreaming, thinking the best of people, finding the good in a given situation and overall joy are supposedly “childish” things you will never give up!
Also born on this date are: Scott Wilson, actor; Lucy Lawless, actress; Elle Macpherson, supermodel and actress; Cy Young, baseball player; John Tyler, U.S. president; Brendan Gleeson, actor; Marina Sirtis, actress; Amy Sedaris, actress.
To see what is in store for you Tuesday, find your birthday and read the corresponding paragraph. Let your birthday star be your daily guide.
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You may learn from an unverified source that you’ve been working in the wrong way toward the wrong goal. Find out if this is really true!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — The social component of a professional responsibility should allow you to enjoy something much more today than you otherwise would.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You mustn’t let someone’s offhanded comment knock you off your plate today. It means nothing in the scheme of things; ignore it!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You may run into someone today who is not willing to give you the inch you’re asking for — much less the mile you are ready to take.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — An accident leaves you with a few big decisions to make today. You may not have time to confer with the usual helpers; you must think on your feet!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You are not willing to take any risks today, especially with someone’s time or money. That leaves you with only one choice, doesn’t it?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — You may have to go through your “archenemy” today to get where you intend to go. After some frustration, you should find a way to do it!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — You mustn’t let the need for collaboration keep you from sharing ideas freely today. Criticism is the name of the game, after all — isn’t it?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — You’ll find a way to change the rules ever so slightly today — but in a manner that benefits you greatly. Now you can pick up the pace.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — What you hear through the grapevine serves you well when the time comes to make a personal decision. Rumor is as good as fact today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — You’ll realize just in time that someone has done you a big favor — and now it’s your turn to return it with generous thanks.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — You may choose to let your assigned work go today — at least for a time — while you step in and assist a friend with a personal project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.