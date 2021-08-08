Born Monday, you may, at some point in your life, come to the conclusion that everyone else knows you better than you know yourself, for what you hear from those around you about your nature and your behavior always seems to make much more sense to you than anything you might deduce about yourself. The question, of course, is why is this so? The answer is likely to lie in the fact that you live your life focused on all that is outside of your own immediate boundaries and everything else in the world gets more critical attention from you than you give yourself.
Is it any wonder you are likely to stumble into success again and again without any real planning or preparation? Of course, it works both ways: You’re likely to stumble into failure as well — but you seem to have a kind of luck that steers you away from negative developments and straight into the positive.
Also born on this date are: Whitney Houston, singer; Anna Kendrick, actress; Sam Elliott, actor; Deion Sanders, football player; Gillian Anderson, actress; Michael Kors, designer; Eric Bana, actor; Melanie Griffith, actress.
To see what is in store for you Tuesday, find your birthday and read the corresponding paragraph. Let your birthday star be your daily guide.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 10
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Not all of your opinions are likely to be appreciated today — especially if you share them without being asked. Try listening to others!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You may be confused, temporarily at least, by the order of events that is imposed on you by another. Keep responsibilities separate.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Your confidence will serve you very well today when you are challenged by someone who doesn’t know you. Stand your ground.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — You risk being too aggressive today; take a more passive stance, and let others have their say. You have much in common with them!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — There has to be a better, quicker way to do certain things you have to do today — but you can’t take all day to discover them!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — The feeling that someone has done you wrong may influence many of your plans today — but that can only lead to trouble if you’re not careful!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — You must explore all options today before choosing that which is likely to have the most far-reaching impact. They’ll be useful later on.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Something that doesn’t come naturally to you will nevertheless exert an almost irresistible pull on you today. See where it leads you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — It’s important to acknowledge your own fallibility today. Assuming you’re right in all situations will only lead to disappointment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You can do only so much on your own today, but if you join forces with someone whose abilities complement your own, you can do almost anything!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Now is not the time to impose your beliefs on anyone else — especially since they may well be going through a period of change very soon.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You are knowledgeable in many areas that are open for exploration today — but where is it you really want to go? Follow your true desires.
