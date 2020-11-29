Born today, you are keenly interested in all that life has in store for you, whether clear as day or hidden from view — and indeed, those aspects that are more mysterious than others hold a certain fascination for you. It is likely that you will pursue the unusual as a path to professional success, though you also understand the need to remain on solid ground as you explore those things that might not be explained in everyday ways.
Ultimately, you’re going to want to help others when you help yourself, and you may find the perfect combination in endeavors that take you into public life. Could it be politics? Or the entertainment industry? Perhaps! But whatever you do, you will want to remain in concert with other people, working to better them and yourself as you do so.
Also born on this date are: Shirley Chisholm, politician; Virginia Mayo, actress; June Pointer, singer; Sir Winston Churchill, British prime minister; Mark Twain, author; Dick Clark, TV and music host; Robert Guillaume, actor; Ridley Scott, filmmaker.
To see what is in store for you tomorrow, find your birthday and read the corresponding paragraph. Let your birthday star be your daily guide.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — You’ll want to kill time in such a way that you don’t notice its passing while making it work for you in a productive way. Be creative!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Now’s the time to put in your two cents about an issue that’s been floating at the periphery of your awareness for quite a while. Be direct!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — You may find yourself in a situation that is undesirable but quite profitable — and the mystery of that is not easily solved.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — While waiting for someone to get up to speed, you can add to your knowledge of a certain topic to ensure that you remain on top.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A work project requires you to share much about yourself that you might normally keep under wraps. This will inspire loyalty among others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Doing what you must today isn’t likely to be all that enjoyable, but when you see the benefits it reaps, you’ll be glad you played along.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You are likely to get a great deal done by remaining in one place today. You can serve as a depository of information — and as a conduit, too.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You may not be able to do things exactly as you had hoped today, but anything you do to assist another will be beneficial and appreciated.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll want to shop around today before deciding on this, that or the other thing. You’re really indulging a whim, so you can take your time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You and a friend may find yourselves at cross-purposes for a time, but a mutual agreement at just the right time solves the problem.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — You’ll find the answers you seek today right in the comfort of your own home. Take the time to look around at things you usually take for granted.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Some may claim you’re out of your league, but the fact is that you haven’t yet demonstrated what you can really do. Your turn will come.
