Born Monday, you are one of the most surprising individuals born under your sign, the kind of person who keeps other people guessing again and again, and who not only enjoys exploring all the various things there are for you to do in life, but also the various unique ways you can do them! This is how you stay young and keep discovering all there is to discover about your own life.
Though you’re likely to demonstrate an unusual maturity even when quite young, the fact is that you are also fun-loving and able to invest even your work with a healthy dose of fun. You’re likely to win far more than you lose, simply because you know how to keep things lively and entertaining, even while being very competitive.
Also born on this date are: Kourtney Kardashian, reality TV star; David Tennant, actor; Moises Arias, actor; Melissa Joan Hart, actress; America Ferrera, actress; Conan O’Brien, comedian and late-night host; James Woods, actor; Haley Mills, actress.
To see what is in store for you Tuesday, find your birthday and read the corresponding paragraph. Let your birthday star be your daily guide.
TUESDAY, APRIL 19
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — If it’s something urgent, it’s something you’ll want to be involved in today, as you’re one of the only people who knows what’s at stake.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Someone is likely to reach out to you and request from you something you are not in a position to give just yet. But you can compromise, surely.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Someone close to you may take an unusual step today, and you’ll be in charge of shaping the response of those who are on your side.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You may feel like you have to hide something about yourself today, but a close friend is more than willing to accept you exactly as you are!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You may find yourself involved in a kind of race today — but the first person to cross the finish line may not be the one to take home the best prize.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You can give someone precisely what they have asked for — or you can give them more. It’s within your power to exceed expectations today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — You may have to hide yourself away today in order to reflect on what has been happening to you lately. Some answers come to you quickly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — The resistance you mount against someone who is determined to break the rules can serve as a shining example to many others. Don’t hold back!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — You may be wondering why you haven’t heard from a certain someone in many a moon — but today the mystery of your separation can be solved.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — What you have available to you is no “magic potion,” but it can surely work wonders if applied to a stubborn problem in a timely fashion today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — You may go back and forth between two ideological extremes today before settling on the stance that will carry you forward very well from here.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — A trip down memory lane is not to be resisted today, as you’re sure to learn a few important lessons about how you got to where you are now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.