MALONE — Hospice of the North Country has chosen May 19 as the date of its second annual Light up the Lake memorial event.
The event is set to start at 7:30 p.m. at the Youth & Senior Citizen Pond on College Avenue.
In the event of rain, the event would be rescheduled to May 26.
Light up the Lake is intended for families and friends to “enjoy reflecting on the special memories of those who have passed while floating candles to light up the lake,” Hospice of the North Country said in a news release.
Event organizers are anticipating the evening “to be a moving and uplifting celebration of life and remembrance of loved ones.”
The event is not limited to families and loved ones of those who have used Hospice services.
“Anyone who has experienced loss is welcome to attend,” Cathlyn Lamitie, Hospice director of development and communications, said in a prepared statement. “We are hopeful this will be a beautiful event and a wonderful tribute to the special people who were part of our lives.”
For those who are unable to attend, Hospice team members will release floating candles on their behalf.
Proceeds from the Light up the Lake event will be used by Hospice of the North Country for quality of life improvements and to preserve the dignity of those with terminal illnesses while supporting their loved ones.
Candles can be purchased in advance for $20. Candles can also be purchased at the event while supplies last.
Pre-purchases for floating candles can be made at the agency’s office, 3909 Route 11 in Malone.
Order forms are also available at www.hospicenc.org.
For more information, call 518-483-3200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.