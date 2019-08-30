House cats are killing California’s sea otters

For a sea otter, a bad infection with the Toxoplasma parasite may feel a bit like drowning.
“The brain is no longer able to function and tell the body how to swim,” said Dr. Karen Shapiro, a veterinarian and pathologist at the University of California, Davis. The parasite, Toxoplasma gondii, enters the otter orally and makes its way to the brain, where it can cause swelling, weakness, seizures, disorientation and death. If the parasite doesn’t kill the otter directly, it can render it more likely to be hit by a boat or eaten by a shark.
Scientists have been working to determine where the Toxoplasma comes from and how to keep it from striking sea otters. They have long viewed one potential culprit with suspicion, and a study published last week identified the offender definitively: house cats.
“This is the ultimate proof that strains that are killing sea otters are coming from domestic cats,” said Shapiro, a lead author of the study.
The Toxoplasma parasite, a single-celled organism, is able to infect a wide variety of warm-blooded animals, but it needs to colonize in cats, either wild or domestic, to reproduce sexually. Once infected, a cat can shed millions of Toxoplasma in its feces, which can contaminate the soil and water if the animal relieves itself outdoors.
Toxoplasma can also kill marine mammals, as scientists who study them have long been aware. It has felled not just sea otters but also dolphins and endangered monk seals in Hawaii. Studies over the past two decades established that rain can wash Toxoplasma from land to sea, where the parasite accumulates in the kelp forests that otters love.
In the study, which analyzed the DNA from 135 sea otters with Toxoplasma infections that died between 1998 and 2015, Shapiro and her team found that the 12 deadliest otter infections were a perfect genetic match to parasites gathered from feral cats, and a bobcat, living in the hills around the bay where the otters died.
Not all sea otters that catch Toxoplasma die of it, Shapiro found. Most of the 135 otters examined by her team showed no evidence of brain damage. Twelve deaths were determined to have been caused primarily by toxoplasmosis, and all of those otters succumbed to an unusual strain of the parasite, called Type X.
Type X is more common among wild cats than domestic ones, which tend to become infected with Type II, a strain of Toxoplasma that isn’t as deadly to otters. But there are far more domestic cats in the United States than wild ones, leading scientists to think that most of the Toxoplasma in the ocean, including Type X, comes from house cats.
