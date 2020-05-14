POTSDAM - Senior men’s lacrosse player Josh Huiatt and senior women’s soccer and hockey player Delphine Léonard have been selected as the SUNY Potsdam Athletic Department’s Maxcy/Molnar Award winners for the 2019-20 season.
The Maxcy/Molnar Award is presented to one male and female student-athlete who best combine the qualities of sportsmanship, leadership and athletic achievement. Only senior student-athletes who compete in at least one sport for their entire undergraduate career are eligible to receive the award.
Huiatt, a two-time first team All-SUNYAC midfielder and team captain, was averaging 5.2 points-per-game when the season was cut short just five games in. The Canton Central graduate was leading the Bears and the SUNYAC with 21 goals and five assists for 26 points. Huiatt also collected 23 ground balls and caused six turnovers. With 122 points on 75 goals and 47 assists, he was just 11 points from moving into Potsdam’s top-10 all-time scorers. He also has 170 ground balls and 37 caused turnovers in 46 career games.
Léonard (Anjou, QUE) arrived in Potsdam as an extremely intelligent and dangerous defenseman for the Bears women’s hockey team, but quickly made her presence felt as a goalie for the surging women’s soccer program as well. On the ice, the assistant captain was the member of the ECAC West All-Rookie Team as a freshman and was second team All-NEWHL as a sophomore and this season. She had four goals and eight assists for Potsdam this winter. Her 12 points were seventh best in the NEWHL among blue liners. She was second on the team in power-play goals with three and ranked 10th in the conference. In four seasons with the Bears, Léonard totaled 11 goals and 30 assists in 96 games. She ranks 12 all-time on the hockey team’s NCAA-era scoring list and eighth in assists.
As a goalkeeper on the soccer field last fall, Léonard was 5-5-1 with two shutouts, a 1.50 goals-against-average and a .778 save percentage. She was a key part of the Bears’ third straight postseason appearance. Potsdam reached the SUNYAC Tournament in each of Léonard’s three seasons. She posted a 19-10-3 record, a 1.24 G.A.A. and a .805 save percentage. She leaves the program ranked third in wins and save percentage, fifth in shutouts (6.4) and ninth in saves (177).
Both athletes faced stiff competition before claiming the award. Men’s hockey senior captain Vincent Guimond (Sorel-Tracy, QUE), men’s soccer senior captain Jeffrey Schulz (East Moriches), men’s cross country senior Logan Drake (Theresa) and men’s basketball senior captain Aaron Armstrong (Lisbon) were also nominated for the men. Women’s hockey and lacrosse senior Kayla McCabe (Watertown), women’s volleyball senior Xanara Ruiz (Watertown), women’s swimming senior Samantha Coombs (Jamesville) and softball senior Megan Fish (Getzville) were the other nominees for the women.
