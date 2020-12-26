Husband emails girlfriends he had during 10-year separation

Dear Abby,
My husband and I were married for several years, divorced, then remarried 10 years later. During our separation, he had a lot of girlfriends. To this day, he keeps all their contact information. I discovered he has emailed some of them since we’ve been back together. I think he uses email to avoid any phone calls that I would be aware of.
Our marriage is overall going well, but I don’t understand his need to keep up with some of these past “friends.” When we remarried, I deleted all of my past contacts. I’m worried that he’s still attached to at least a few of these women, and I don’t think it’s right. What do you think? It makes me very insecure and upset. What should I do? I’m already in therapy.
Uneasy In The South
Marriage is a choice. Your husband CHOSE to remarry you. I am going to assume that because of your insecurity, you have been hesitant to ask him directly why he feels a need to stay in touch with these women. Your therapist may be able to help you with this. If he/she is willing to invite him to accompany you for a session, consider posing the question there.
Dear Abby,
I recently contracted coronavirus and had a difficult time recovering. It has been three months, and I am still suffering from long-term aftereffects.
When my co-workers and supervisors ask how I’m feeling and I tell them, they almost immediately downplay my response. Some of them ignore my response and tell me, “Oh, that’s not bad. One time, I lost so much hair, blah, blah,” or they say, “Well, you’re working. You’ll be fine.” I feel like it belittles me and makes what I went through seem like a bid for sympathy. How would you recommend I reply? I can’t ignore the people at work.
Downplayed Up North
All you need to say is, “If it happens to you, you will understand that I feel lucky to be alive. So many people weren’t.”
Dear Abby,
I have a question about etiquette. My son is getting married soon. In a conversation with the bride-to-be, I asked if she had chosen a florist and was told that her mom will be making all the wedding flowers out of natural materials. Abby, I hate silk, i.e. “plastic” flowers! Would I be creating a huge problem if I offered to purchase my own wrist corsage from a florist, or should I keep quiet and deal with ugly fake “flowers” with my beautiful dress? Or, can I remove the fake corsage directly after photos are taken?
Offended Mom Of The Groom
The proper thing to do is keep your opinion to yourself and go along with the plans your soon-to-be daughter-in-law and her mother have made. Wear the corsage and your sweetest smile for the wedding photos. After that it shouldn’t cause a problem if you QUIETLY remove it.
Dear Abby,
This may seem a bit crazy. While out to dinner with friends, I noticed a ring on my girlfriend’s finger. My husband and I had traveled with them in Portugal last year. About the same time, I lost a ring that closely resembled the one my friend was wearing. What’s the best way to ask her where she got it without sounding accusatory?
The ring is unique, and I think it is mine. I look forward to your advice on handling this.
Lost ring up north
Ask your friend if she “found” that lovely ring because it is similar to one you lost during that trip to Portugal. If she denies it, drop the subject unless you prefer to drop the friend.
